Can the public sector drive business decarbonisation?
The buying power of public sector organisations can have a huge influence on the market for green products and services, writes Dr Joanne Wade from the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE)
The public sector is responsible for around four per cent of UK energy consumption. Viewed this way, it doesn't sound like it can have much day-to-day influence on carbon emissions, does it? But the headline...
UK urged to use presidency of G7 and COP26 to help 'green global finance'
Policy Exchange report details steps government could take to tackle the environmental and climate risks plaguing the global financial system
New Citi CEO commits bank to net zero financed emissions target on first day in role
Firm joins Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase in pledging to reduce its operations and activity in line with global climate goals
'Single most important step': Hungary, Uruguay, and Kyoto join Powering Past Coal Alliance
UK-Canada initiative welcomes 10 new members, as UN chief sets out three point plans for governments and businesses to accelerate coal power phase out