Can the public sector drive business decarbonisation?

  • Dr Joanne Wade, Association for Decentralised Energy
The buying power of public sector organisations can have a huge influence on the market for green products and services, writes Dr Joanne Wade from the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE)

The public sector is responsible for around four per cent of UK energy consumption. Viewed this way, it doesn't sound like it can have much day-to-day influence on carbon emissions, does it? But the headline...

