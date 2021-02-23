Fiscal policy must support the UK's net zero heat ambitions
A clear strategy to decarbonise heating alongside the right financial framework will encourage investment to flow into the sector, writes Vattenfall's Mike Reynolds
As much as 37 per cent of UK carbon emissions come from heating, a sector proving the most difficult to decarbonise. Most of us - nearly 25 million households and around two million businesses - still...
More news
Arrival teams up with First Bus to trial battery-electric buses on UK roads
Partnership will see Arrival's electric buses trialled on UK roads for the first time later this year
'Regulation works': Environment Agency warns against post-Brexit red tape bonfire
EA chief executive Sir James Bevan argues strong environmental regulation crucial to post-pandemic economic recovery
'Large and persistent skills gaps': Construction bodies urge Chancellor for green skills support
Construction industry leaders warn gap in green building skills threatens to undermine the UK's net zero transition