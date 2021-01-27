How the corporate clean power sector proved pandemic-resistant

Europe saw clean energy purchases triple, with Spain experiencing particularly huge growth
Europe saw clean energy purchases triple, with Spain experiencing particularly huge growth
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

A new BNEF analysis reveals how corporate clean energy procurement grew 18 per cent through 2020, despite the difficulties posed by the coronavirus pandemic

The drive to power the world with clean energy picked up steam through 2020, despite the multiple challenges posed by disease, recession, and political instability, new research published yesterday by...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news