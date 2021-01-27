How the corporate clean power sector proved pandemic-resistant
A new BNEF analysis reveals how corporate clean energy procurement grew 18 per cent through 2020, despite the difficulties posed by the coronavirus pandemic
The drive to power the world with clean energy picked up steam through 2020, despite the multiple challenges posed by disease, recession, and political instability, new research published yesterday by...
'A positive start': Government unveils climate risk rules for UK pensions sector
DWP consultation confirms Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)-aligned disclosures will be mandatory across the board by 2025
'Significant changes': Government publishes updated Waste Management Plan
New plan for England is updated to include fresh policy developments and reflect UK's 2050 net zero commitment
Shell to acquire majority stake in 300MW Irish floating wind project
Oil and gas giant announces joint venture with Simply Blue Energy to deliver pioneering Emerald wind farm project in Celtic Sea