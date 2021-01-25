Adaptation Action Coalition: UK joins clutch of countries in climate resilience drive
UK, Egypt, Bangladesh, Malawi, the Netherlands and Saint Lucia among nations endorsing new principles for climate adaptation as world leaders gather for first ever summit focused solely on issue today
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a new international coalition focused on helping vulnerable nations adapt and build resilience to escalating climate impacts at a landmark global summit...
Former F1 champion Jenson Button joins electric rally series Extreme E
Kicking off in April, Extreme E aims to highlight the impacts of climate change and promote electric vehicles via a series of races in remote and extreme locations
Shell swoops to acquire UK's largest electric vehicle charging network Ubitricity
Acquisition would see Shell add Ubitricity's 2,700 on-street EV charge points in the UK to its broader network of forecourt and motorway service station charging infrastructure
Ofgem calls for new independent body to lead net zero energy transition
Energy regulator argues National Grid should be stripped of responsibility for managing Britain's power grid due to conflict of interest concerns
