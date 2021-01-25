Thousands of England's flood defences in 'poor' condition last year, investigation finds

Major floods are now expected to be a more or less annual occurrence in parts of England

Flood infrastructure in particularly poor state in areas across northern England which have faced major flood alerts in recent days, Greenpeace finds

More than 3,400 crucial flood defence assets across England were found to be in poor condition after inspection last year, figures seen by Greenpeace's investigative arm Unearthed show.

The data, from the Environment Agency via a Freedom of Information Request, shows 3,460 "high consequence" flood defence assets were rated as being in poor or very poor condition in 2019/20, encompassing six per cent of all such defences in England.

"High consequence" assets are defined by the EA as "flood defence assets that contribute to managing flood risk in a location where the consequence on people and property of an asset failing is high".

It comes amid growing concern about the increasing severity and frequency of flood events in England in recent years, which are being made more likely by the changing climate. The EA has repeatedly warned that both flooding as well as drought are expectected to hit harder at differing times of the year as the impact of climate change continues to grow in the coming decades.

And even today, settlements across northern England continue to battle flooding after Storm Christoph brought heavy rainfall to several regions, prompting Greenpeace to warn that failure to maintain existing flood defence assets was leaving communities at risk. In Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Merseyside, Shropshire, South Yorkshire, the West Midlands, and Worcestershire - all of which have had flood alerts in recent days - 831 crucial flood defences were found to be in a poor or very poor condition during inspections last year. That's nine per cent of all the assets in these areas, compared to six per cent of defences across England as a whole, Greenpeace said.

In Warrington, where homes were evacuated last week due to flooding, 88 of the Cheshire town's 339 vital defences - more than a quarter - were found to be in a poor condition last year, making it the local authority with the second-highest number of flood defences in a bad state. South Lakeland, in Cumbria, topped the table, with 95 of its 644 assets - 15 per cent - rated as poor or very poor.

Severe flooding last winter saw people evacuated from their homes in Yorkshire and the East Midlands, while roads and rail lines were also inundated and schools closed in the west Midlands, the south west and south east.

Greenpeace UK's policy director Dr Doug Parr said it was "unacceptable" that "the poor state of so many critical flood defences in England is putting thousands of people and homes at risk".

"We know that the climate crisis is making our winters wetter, increasing the risk of floods across the country," he said. "We've had warnings of the climate threat for years so there's no excuse for not being prepared. We need a smarter planning system that prevents homes from being built in the most flood-prone areas and decent funding for the authorities responsible for keeping our flood defences in good shape."

Unearthed's data also illuminates a disparity between the condition of defenses maintained by third parties and those managed by the Environment Agency. Across England, those managed by third-parties - which can include private landowners, transport companies or local authorities - were twice as likely to be in a poor condition last year as those managed by the EA (eight per cent compared to four per cent).

Last year, the National Audit Office (NAO) warned that the EA's strategy to strengthen England's flood defences was being undermined by the array of different actors tasked with maintaining them. The NAO recommended the EA step up communications with third party owners in a bid to get them to take better care of their flood defences.

Responding to Unearthed's investigation in a statement, however, a spokesperson for the EA claimed 95 per cent of assets maintained by the watchdog are in good condition. Following £120m of government investment, "all of our assets are winter ready either through repairs or, where these have not been completed, robust contingency plans are in place," the spokesperson said.