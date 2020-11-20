Could emerging market EV boom herald the 'end of the oil era'?
Latest Carbon Tracker report explores how surging demand for EVs in China and India are set to make a massive dent in forecast oil demand throughout the 2020s
Decisive adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in key emerging markets throughout the next decade is set to bring down the curtain on the oil era, new analysis from financial think tank Carbon Tracker has...
Reports: GE mulls wind turbine factory in north east England
US manufacturing giant said to be in talks to set up facility that would create 3,000 green jobs for the burgeoning offshore wind industry
Justin Trudeau unveils new net zero plan for Canada
Environmentalists welcome legislation but warn that a lack of penalties for failing to meet targets must be addressed as landmark bill makes its way through legislative process
Is 'net-zero' greenwash?
Joel Makower asks if the fast-expanding net zero movement risks being undermined by a lack of clarity over what constitutes an effective net zero strategy
Podback: Nestle and Jacobs Douwe Egberts launch nationwide coffee pod recycling scheme
New cross-industry programme to recycle used coffee pods is to launch early next year in latest bid to boost recycling rates across the sector