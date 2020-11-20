Could emerging market EV boom herald the 'end of the oil era'?

Electric vehicle uptake in emerging markets means the sun is setting on the oil era, Carbon Tracker predicts
Electric vehicle uptake in emerging markets means the sun is setting on the oil era, Carbon Tracker predicts
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Latest Carbon Tracker report explores how surging demand for EVs in China and India are set to make a massive dent in forecast oil demand throughout the 2020s

Decisive adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in key emerging markets throughout the next decade is set to bring down the curtain on the oil era, new analysis from financial think tank Carbon Tracker has...

To continue reading...

More on Transport

More news

Is 'net-zero' greenwash?
Is 'net-zero' greenwash?

Joel Makower asks if the fast-expanding net zero movement risks being undermined by a lack of clarity over what constitutes an effective net zero strategy