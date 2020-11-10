'Enormous investment opportunity': Mark Carney task force unveils global carbon market blueprint
Voluntary carbon market must grow 15-fold between 2019 and 2030 to deliver emissions sequestration and removal required to steer a 1.5C future, report warns
A major report has for the first time provided a snapshot into how a global carbon market capable of delivering the major emissions reductions required to meet climate goals could practically function,...
IEA: Renewables enjoy record global growth in 2020 despite Covid-19 headwinds
IEA confirms surging growth in capacity puts renewables on track to become largest single source of electricity worldwide by 2025
Wizz Air launches scheme to help passengers offset CO2
Passengers can use a new travel footprint calculator on Wizz Air's website to support a forestry project in Uganda and a renewable energy scheme in Ecuador
'Wake-up call': Palm oil industry failing on deforestation goals, ZSL analysis finds
Most firms in palm oil supply chain - including major consumer goods giants - still do not report basic information on how they are monitoring deforestation, wildlife conservation charity finds
