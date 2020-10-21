EVs are set for market dominance, so why could tipping points remain elusive?
A new book argues that while demand for new electric vehicles will soar, the long life of existing cars means it could take decades to dislodge petrol and diesel fuel infrastructure
Electric vehicles (EVs) are set to simultaneously dominate the automotive market and struggle to displace demand for fossil fuels as quickly as environmental campaigners hope. That is the slightly counterintuitive...
More news
Net Zero Festival: Nature-based solutions - can business help enhance nature?
VIDEO: James Murray chats to Woodland Trust CEO Darren Moorcroft, CISL's Dr Gemma Cranston, and Tetra Pak's Charles Brand about the need to scale nature protection and restoration projects to reach net zero
Could a 2025 sustainable aviation fuel mandate help prepare green air travel for take-off?
Industry-backed report calls on EU and UK to introduce a mandate for sustainable aviation fuel from 2025 that ratchets up over time in order to spur demand for greener fuels
Magic carpet? Interface debuts world's 'first' carbon negative carpet tile
US flooring company claims there is less CO2 in in the atmosphere after its new collection of tiles are made than prior to their creation
Bulb launches pay-as-you-go green energy smartphone service
Green energy supplier eyes energy efficiency gains from customers monitoring and managing energy use via smartphone app