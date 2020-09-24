'Climate maths is merciless': Calls mount worldwide for rapid scale up of carbon capture technology
Clutch of major reports this week underscore urgent need for investment and policy support for CCUS technologies if the world is to stick to a 1.5C global warming pathway
Carbon capture technologies are gaining momentum after years of slow progress, but investment and deployment must be dramatically ramped up if the world is going to avoid the worst impacts of climate change....
Crisps, chocolate and cheese brands under fire for wasteful packaging
Investigation by Which? finds swathes of major snack brands come in hard to recycle packaging with unclear labeling for consumers
Government opens £6.9m fund for energy efficiency skills training
Funding opens in support of the government's Green Home Grants Voucher Scheme to support low carbon retrofitting of fuel-poor building stock
How the UK became a 'bright spot' in the battle to tackle the world's food waste mountain
Action is being coordinated by campaign group WRAP, whose Food Waste Reduction Roadmap has helped save around 180,000 tonnes of food - worth £300m - from becoming waste since it launched in 2018