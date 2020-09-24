How the UK became a 'bright spot' in the battle to tackle the world's food waste mountain

One third of the world's food goes to waste, resulting in more greenhouse gas emissions than all but the world's three most polluting countries
Action is being coordinated by campaign group WRAP, whose Food Waste Reduction Roadmap has helped save around 180,000 tonnes of food - worth £300m - from becoming waste since it launched in 2018

The UK is leading progress to tackle the world's food waste mountain and has already covered half the distance towards meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goal to halve global waste by 2030, according...

