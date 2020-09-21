Looking beneath the surface: Understanding connections to drive systemic change

  • Sally Uren, Forum for the Future
Driving systemic change to achieve climate and sustainable development goals has never been more possible, and it has never been more important, writes Forum for the Future's Sally Uren

Over 20 years ago, Donella Meadows, one of the early pioneers of systems thinking, famously remarked: "The world is a complex, interconnected, finite, ecological-social-psychological-economic system....

