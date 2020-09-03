Net zero compatible? Government announces North Sea oil and gas sector review

The government stressed UK oil and gas would still be required for 'foreseeable future'
The government stressed UK oil and gas would still be required for 'foreseeable future'
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Review of the UK's oil and gas licensing regime to look at how to align future of the sector with 2050 net zero target

The government has announced a major review to explore how to align North Sea oil and gas exploration with its net zero ambitions, potentially opening the door to a critical shift in policy as the UK begins...

To continue reading...

More on Net Zero Now

More news