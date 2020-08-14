Paris Agreement exit would damage reputation of US business, top economists warn

The US is scheduled to exit the Paris Agreement a day after the Presidential election in November
The US is scheduled to exit the Paris Agreement a day after the Presidential election in November
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

New academic report predicts US will suffer loss of political and economic power if it exits the global climate accord in November

The US risks drastically diminishing its economic prospects and political influence on the world stage should it exit the Paris Agreement as planned in November, a group of top US and UK economists have...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news

Aiming high for hydrogen
Aiming high for hydrogen

The PM must fulfill his pledge to 'invest massively in hydrogen' backed by a comprehensive H2 strategy, writes Energy Networks Association chief executive David Smith