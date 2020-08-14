Paris Agreement exit would damage reputation of US business, top economists warn
New academic report predicts US will suffer loss of political and economic power if it exits the global climate accord in November
The US risks drastically diminishing its economic prospects and political influence on the world stage should it exit the Paris Agreement as planned in November, a group of top US and UK economists have...
Aiming high for hydrogen
The PM must fulfill his pledge to 'invest massively in hydrogen' backed by a comprehensive H2 strategy, writes Energy Networks Association chief executive David Smith
Kent heat and power plant becomes UK's first energy-from-waste CfD facility
Kemsley power station is designed to process 550,000 tonnes of waste per year to produce both electricity and heat
Greener traffic lights: Siemens Mobility completes major London LED retrofit programme
New lights promise to slash emissions and energy bills
