Could wind power the green recovery?
As the industry predicts it can deliver 234GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, the burgeoning wind energy sector it poised to play a critical role in the global economic recovery, creating around a million jobs in the process
All around the world industries are vying position themselves as key pillars of the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. From hospitality and travel to manufacturing and digital services, every...
More news
Alphabet shakes up sustainability bond market with massive $5.75bn issuance
Google parent company makes ESG-focused bonds the centre piece of giant $10bn bond sale that secured record low borrowing costs
Dropbox commits to combating climate impact of its data centres
Leading data transfer service promises to power its data centres using 100 per cent renewable power