Could wind power the green recovery?

Credit: Mat Fascione / Lincs Offshore Wind Farm / CC BY-SA 2.0
Credit: Mat Fascione / Lincs Offshore Wind Farm / CC BY-SA 2.0
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

As the industry predicts it can deliver 234GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, the burgeoning wind energy sector it poised to play a critical role in the global economic recovery, creating around a million jobs in the process

All around the world industries are vying position themselves as key pillars of the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. From hospitality and travel to manufacturing and digital services, every...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news

Could wind power the green recovery?
Could wind power the green recovery?

As the industry predicts it can deliver 234GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, the burgeoning wind energy sector it poised to play a critical role in the global economic recovery, creating around a million jobs in the process