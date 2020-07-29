'Significant step': Nest targets net zero pension portfolio by 2050
Auto-enrolment pension scheme also promises to fully divest from thermal coal, oil sands and Arctic drilling by 2025
Pension scheme Nest has set out plans to move to its default pension strategy towards a net-zero investment portfolio by 2050, with at least £5.5bn of equities pledged to climate aware strategies, marking...
More news
How UK manufacturers can drive decarbonisation from recovery
Covid-19 has hit manufacturing hard, but with government policy support there is now a big opportunity to accelerate decarbonisation, argues Make UK's Frank Aaskov
John Lewis and Waitrose to ramp up electric vans to serve online delivery surge
Retail partnership aims end the use of fossil fuels across its entire fleet by 2030
Isle of Man climate bill targets net zero emissions by 2050
UK Crown Dependency sets out plan to ban fossil fuel cars by 2040, grow renewable energy sources and improve building energy efficiency
Highway made from plastic waste begins construction in Carlisle
Asphalt specialist MacRebur claims integrating waste plastic bags in road surfaces cuts down on landfill, emissions and improves safety