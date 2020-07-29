'Significant step': Nest targets net zero pension portfolio by 2050

Nest manages over nine million people's pensions in the UK | Credit: Nest
Nest manages over nine million people's pensions in the UK | Credit: Nest
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Auto-enrolment pension scheme also promises to fully divest from thermal coal, oil sands and Arctic drilling by 2025

Pension scheme Nest has set out plans to move to its default pension strategy towards a net-zero investment portfolio by 2050, with at least £5.5bn of equities pledged to climate aware strategies, marking...

To continue reading...

More on Investment

More news