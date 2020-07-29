'We are not making abstract statements': BMW maps out 10-year climate plan backed by major EV push
German car giant sets Science-Based Targets to cut lifecycle CO2 per vehicle manufactured by a third over the next decade, covering manufacturing and fuel consumption
BMW has shifted its climate action, waste and hydrogen efforts up a gear in a new sustainability roadmap for the next decade which sets a series of green targets aligned with climate science. German...
More news
How UK manufacturers can drive decarbonisation from recovery
Covid-19 has hit manufacturing hard, but with government policy support there is now a big opportunity to accelerate decarbonisation, argues Make UK's Frank Aaskov
John Lewis and Waitrose to ramp up electric vans to serve online delivery surge
Retail partnership aims end the use of fossil fuels across its entire fleet by 2030
Isle of Man climate bill targets net zero emissions by 2050
UK Crown Dependency sets out plan to ban fossil fuel cars by 2040, grow renewable energy sources and improve building energy efficiency
Highway made from plastic waste begins construction in Carlisle
Asphalt specialist MacRebur claims integrating waste plastic bags in road surfaces cuts down on landfill, emissions and improves safety