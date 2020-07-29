Diamonds are forever? Clutch of gem firms to draw up 'carbon neutral' roadmap

De Beers and nine of its suppliers and customers to draw up net zero plans in response to growing consumer demand for responsibly sourced diamonds

The glittering world of the diamond industry became the latest sector to embrace a more climate-friendly future, as nine global traders and manufacturers this week committed to drawing up detailed plans to become 'carbon neutral'.

The commitment announced on Monday came at a roundtable event coordinated by diamond firm De Beers and industry advisor Gemdax, alongside nine of De Beers' biggest customers drawn from the "midstream" of the global diamond sector, where manufacturers process rough diamonds into gems for jewellers and luxury retailers.

The nine firms signing up to the industry initiative include D Navinchandra Gems, Dianco, Diamant Impex, Diarush, HVK International, Hari Darshan, H Dipak and Co, Yaelstar, and StarRays, according to Gemdax.

Details on how and when the firms intend to reach carbon neutrality remain unclear at present, but all firms have agreed to work with experts over the next six months to develop a target date for carbon neutrality, as well as a roadmap for achieving the goal, according to Anish Aggarwal, a partner at Gemdax.

"What's now commencing is a detailed analysis of these nine companies with an expert agency, which will consider issues including energy generation, water conservation, use of plastics, recycled materials and reducing travel," Aggarwal told BusinessGreen. A detailed plan for achieving the net zero goal will be shared by the end of Q1 2021, he added.

Diamond manufacturing typically emits carbon in its use of conventional electricity sources, transport and distribution methods, while the industry as a whole has faced controversy over accusations of complicity in human rights abuses against miners and communities surrounding diamond mines.

But consumer demand for responsibly and ethically produced luxury goods products which are not only mined and sourced responsibly, but also have a net zero carbon footprint, has grown significantly, Aggarwal added.

"This work builds on the tremendous efforts De Beers has made to create sustainable mining,'' he said. "As a next phase, it was important to bring the midstream on board. Without them, we can't complete the picture and give the consumer what they increasingly want, which is a sustainable diamond from the mine to their finger."

Other attendees at the event included Chris Coulter, CEO of research consultancy GlobeScan, and Moya McKeown, a consultant at business sustainability experts Carbon Expert, who offered insights on the changing consumer landscape, how to robustly assess an organisation's environmental footprint towards reaching net zero, according to Gemdax.

Stephen Lussier, executive vice president of consumer and brands at De Beers and chairman of the National Diamond Council, was also in attendance.

"There is no task more important than inspiring consumers with what we call the 'Diamond Dream'," he said. "Our mission is to educate consumers on the industry and positive social contribution diamonds make to the world today."