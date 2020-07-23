EU recovery package: Net zero launch pad or missed opportunity?
As MEPs enter talks over EU Council's €1.8tr recovery package and budget deal, many key green questions remain
Following marathon talks which ran well into the early hours, European leaders struck a landmark deal on Tuesday to unleash a €750bn stimulus plan in support of the 27 EU countries ravaged by the coronavirus...
More news
EU recovery package: Net zero launch pad or missed opportunity?
As MEPs enter talks over EU Council's €1.8tr recovery package and budget deal, many key green questions remain
Mastercard takes aim at non-recyclable credit cards with sustainable materials database
Initiative aims to encourage banks to adopt credit and debit cards made from recycled, chlorine-free, biodegradable and ocean plastics
Rather than 'build, build, build' the UK should 'invest, invest, invest'
For a green recovery it makes much more sense to invest in skills and sectors - such as steel recycling - than big building programmes, argues Professor Julian Allwood
Ball Corporation inks power purchase deals for 93.4MW of European wind energy
Company inks deals to use electricity from wind farms in Spain and Sweden to power aluminum packaging plant