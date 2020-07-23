EU recovery package: Net zero launch pad or missed opportunity?

Credit: European Council
Credit: European Council
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

As MEPs enter talks over EU Council's €1.8tr recovery package and budget deal, many key green questions remain

Following marathon talks which ran well into the early hours, European leaders struck a landmark deal on Tuesday to unleash a €750bn stimulus plan in support of the 27 EU countries ravaged by the coronavirus...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news