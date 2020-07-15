World Economic Forum: 'Nature positive' recovery offers $10.1tr opportunity
Study offers compelling case for green Covid-19 response which it estimates could create 385 million new jobs worldwide by 2030
With the global economy staring down the barrel of an historic recession and mounting job losses, a major study by the World Economic Forum (WEF) today points to the green economy as a compelling solution,...
More news
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps: 'Now is the time for a green transport revolution'
Minister's comments came as the Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership announced name change to reflect shift in focus to zero carbon road transport
World Economic Forum: 'Nature positive' recovery offers $10.1tr opportunity
Study offers compelling case for green Covid-19 response which it estimates could create 385 million new jobs worldwide by 2030
Reports: Government mulls plans for 'Green Investment Bank 2.0'
Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirms there is 'an ongoing debate within government' about how to revive the Green Investment Bank
'Doubling down on fossil fuels': Is the green recovery opportunity being squandered?
New Energy Policy Tracker reveals support for fossil fuel industries has outstripped support for clean energy across the G20, but is there time to change course?