Businesses should disclose climate risks to build the net-zero economy

  • Mary Creagh
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Former Labour MP and now chair of Lexington's Responsible Business Practice Mary Creagh explains why all businesses should confront the risks posed by climate change

The days when a company's health and prospects were measured solely by financial performance are over. After the 2008 financial crisis, the 2015 Paris climate agreement and now the Covid-19 pandemic, investors,...

To continue reading...

More on Risk

More news