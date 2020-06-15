IMF: Equity investors face 'daunting' challenge in pricing climate risk

The IMF has called for better disclosure of 'exposures to climatic disasters', such as Hurricane Katrina in 2005
The IMF has called for better disclosure of 'exposures to climatic disasters', such as Hurricane Katrina in 2005
  • Mike Sheen, Investment Week
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Sudden shifts in investor perception could threaten markets, IMF warns

Equity investors must face the "daunting" task of pricing the physical risk associated with climate change in order to shield portfolios from a looming shock to global financial stability and asset prices,...

To continue reading...

More on Investment

More news