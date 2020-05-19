BNEF: Fossil fuel car sales have likely peaked leaving EVs in pole position for recovery race
Sales of all cars set for bumpy road in 2020, but as costs fall electric vehicles sales expected to continue growing after Covid-19
Sales of electric passenger vehicles are set to fall 18 per cent in 2020 to a total of 1.7 million worldwide, as the devastating global impact of the coronavirus crisis interrupts a decade of sustained...
CDP: 24 per cent jump in corporates calling on suppliers to beef up green efforts
Surge in number of top businesses requiring suppliers to report on their environmental impacts
To build back better from Covid-19, strong institutions will be foundational
We should double down on creating stronger, smarter, more resilient global institutions as we recovery from the pandemic, argues the Center for Global Development's Masood Ahmed
Covid-19 recovery must support resilient, net zero world, state leaders urge
Business as usual is 'not an appropriate response' to Covid-19, according to 220 regional leaders around the world
'Extreme' effect: Global emissions plummet 17 per cent during lockdown
First peer-reviewed study predicts global emissions could fall seven per cent this year, but warns such savings are required every year for decades to come to meet climate goals