Looking towards an ESG shaped future
Scottish Widows Maria Nazarova-Doyle explains how the coronavirus crisis has made green investments more attractive than ever
Change is part of everyday life and this has never felt truer than it does today. The investment industry is set up to respond swiftly to shifting investor preferences, although for many years it has...
CDP: 24 per cent jump in corporates calling on suppliers to beef up green efforts
Surge in number of top businesses requiring suppliers to report on their environmental impacts
To build back better from Covid-19, strong institutions will be foundational
We should double down on creating stronger, smarter, more resilient global institutions as we recovery from the pandemic, argues the Center for Global Development's Masood Ahmed
Covid-19 recovery must support resilient, net zero world, state leaders urge
Business as usual is 'not an appropriate response' to Covid-19, according to 220 regional leaders around the world
'Extreme' effect: Global emissions plummet 17 per cent during lockdown
First peer-reviewed study predicts global emissions could fall seven per cent this year, but warns such savings are required every year for decades to come to meet climate goals