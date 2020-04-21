Is Covid-19 being used to lobby against the single-use plastic crackdown?
Group of academics, campaigners and politicians warn against delaying plastic pollution crackdowns in US and UK
A host of academics, campaigners, and politicians have warned rules to combat plastic pollution risk being watered down or delayed in response to the coronavirus crisis, as they urged governments to avoid...
'The opportunity to do things right': UN Secretary-General backs green recovery
Antonio Guterres argues leaders must act decisively to deal with both the coronavirus and climate crisis - just hours after President Trump vows to bail out the US oil industry
Green Party: Green New Deal can deliver coronavirus recovery
Green Party claims that the sweeping green investment programme at the heart of its 2019 general election manifesto can help the country recover from the economic shock.
Obituary: Climate science pioneer and former IPCC chair Sir John Houghton
Editor of landmark IPCC reports – who famously called global warming "a weapon of mass destruction" – has passed away in his native Wales at the age of 88.
LinkedIn: Demand for green jobs tripled in the UK in 2019
London is an epicentre of green activity, boasting the sixth-highest concentration of sustainability professionals in the world, according to the findings.