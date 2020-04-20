IRENA: Green energy-led coronavirus recovery would deliver $98tr boost by 2050
Paris Agreement should serve as compass for post-Covid-19 recovery, argues International Renewable Energy Agency
The global economic response to the coronavirus crisis should accelerate the shift towards net zero emissions, delivering a multi-trillion dollar renewable energy drive that offers a pathway that would...
Coronavirus Response: Shaping a sustainable post-Covid-19 world
Mike Barry, former director of sustainable business at Marks & Spencer, sets out his blueprint for building back greener, more resilient business after the current crisis
'No shortage of investors': Zouk Capital raises £80m in second close of Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund
The government has matched a £40m investment from the Church Commissioners for England, bringing the fund's total deployable capital to £150m.
Government gives councils more powers to establish car-free streets
But campaigners say the DfT must go further to actively promote the prioritisation of space for pedestrians and cyclists.
S&P Dow Jones debuts Paris-Aligned and Climate Transition indices
Index provider beefs up green products range, as BNP Paribas strengthens ESG offering