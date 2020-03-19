'Tipping point'? CNG Fuels eyes surging HGV demand for renewable biomethane

The firm has just opened two new refuelling stations in the UK | Credit: CNG Fuels
Green gas specialist planning nationwide network of renewable biomethane refuelling stations for trucks and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) as firms seek alternatives to diesel for their fleets

Green gas specialist CNG Fuels has opened two further refuelling stations for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in the UK this week, in anticipation of surging demand for renewable biomethane over the next year...

