'Net zero at lowest cost': Government unveils sweeping renewables reforms
Proposals to let onshore renewables compete for clean power contracts accompanied by new plans to boost energy storage and catalyse floating wind farm development
In the end, the proposed reforms were even more wide-ranging than expected by many in the industry. Beyond the headline-grabbing plan to let onshore renewables projects compete for clean power contracts,...
Lessons from Laustiz: What can the UK learn from Germany's just transition policies?
Efforts to redevelop the historic coal mining region of Laustiz in Germany are the result of empowering local communities - it is imperative the UK does the same, argues IPPR's Josh Emden
Signed, sealed, delivered: ASOS slashes CO2 by almost a third per order
Online retailer claims focus on energy efficiency, low carbon delivery modes, renewables and packaging has helped cut its climate impact
'Turn the tide': Clamp down on plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds moves forward
Ban on single-use plastic items aims to 'strike the right balance' between green benefits and disability rights, government says
Barnsley 'virtual power plant' battery trial delivers green grid boost
Two-year project saw 40 batteries and solar rooftop sets fitted across a cluster of homes in bid to more flexibly manage electricity