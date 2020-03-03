The decade-long inside story behind an onshore wind revival
Former RenewableUK deputy chief executive Maf Smith reflects on the rollercoaster ride that has finally delivered a major victory for the onshore renewables sector
Yesterday the UK government opened the door again to onshore wind, marking a further shift in Conservative attitudes to this important low carbon technology. Since the Conservative's 2015 Manifesto onshore...
More news
Lessons from Laustiz: What can the UK learn from Germany's just transition policies?
Efforts to redevelop the historic coal mining region of Laustiz in Germany are the result of empowering local communities - it is imperative the UK does the same, argues IPPR's Josh Emden
Signed, sealed, delivered: ASOS slashes CO2 by almost a third per order
Online retailer claims focus on energy efficiency, low carbon delivery modes, renewables and packaging has helped cut its climate impact
'Turn the tide': Clamp down on plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds moves forward
Ban on single-use plastic items aims to 'strike the right balance' between green benefits and disability rights, government says
Barnsley 'virtual power plant' battery trial delivers green grid boost
Two-year project saw 40 batteries and solar rooftop sets fitted across a cluster of homes in bid to more flexibly manage electricity