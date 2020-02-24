Climate resilience: Government urged to seize 'excellent opportunity' to deliver ambitious plans
Ministers should urgently 'make a clear statement of ambition' on climate and flood resilience, UK climate, infrastructure and insurance experts warn
The UK's expert advisors on climate, infrastructure, and flood insurance have jointly called on the government to urgently "make a clear statement of ambition" to enhance the UK's resilience to flooding...
Harvesting electricity from trash helps Investec reach 'carbon neutrality'
Investment giant says combination of direct emissions savings and South African landfill gas projects have helped it secure 'carbon neutral' status
'The climate crisis is upon us': G20 finance ministers acknowledge climate risk for first time in Trump-era
As the White House bristles at suggestions its climate stance is evolving, everyone from the IMF to JP Morgan are stepping up calls for a bolder global response to the escalating crisis
New group of MPs to step up opposition to Heathrow expansion
New cross-party group unveiled, as researchers at the New Economics Foundation warn a third runway will redirect jobs, GDP, and emissions capacity from regions such as the North West and West Midlands into London and the South East
