'Turning a blind eye': Are global brands 'ignoring' deforestation?
Hundreds of major firms, including Amazon, BlackRock, and Tyson Foods, have no commitment to ending deforestation in their supply chains, Global Canopy claims
A host of globally-recognised brands across fashion, retail, and food are "ignoring" tropical deforestation driven by demand for palm oil, soy, timber, beef, and other commodities, leaving them exposed...
'We need a rapid transition': BP announces net zero by 2050 'ambition'
New CEO at global oil giant will step up its investment in non-oil and gas activities, but campaigners argue much more detail is required on how the company will pivot towards net zero emissions
'World first': Government moves to force pension funds to disclose climate risk
But pensions trade body warns of 'unprecedented' government interference in climate strategies
Climate risk: 1,000 global firms give backing to corporate disclosure guidelines
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures secures backing from organisations worth combined $12tr in market capitalisation