IMO must toughen proposals or risk leaving shipping industry on business-as-usual course, study warns
A new paper from the International Council on Clean Transportation has found that short-term emission reduction measures proposed by Japan are unlikely to materially reduce greenhouse gas emissions
The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) must toughen targets to cut the shipping sector's CO2 emissions at its next round of talks in March, according to new analysis that suggests current proposals...
More news
'We need a rapid transition': BP announces net zero by 2050 'ambition'
New CEO at global oil giant will step up its investment in non-oil and gas activities, but campaigners argue much more detail is required on how the company will pivot towards net zero emissions
'World first': Government moves to force pension funds to disclose climate risk
But pensions trade body warns of 'unprecedented' government interference in climate strategies
Climate risk: 1,000 global firms give backing to corporate disclosure guidelines
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures secures backing from organisations worth combined $12tr in market capitalisation
Reports: COP26 'fallback option' sees government scope out London venue
The Financial Times reports the government is in talks with ExCel London about potentially moving the COP26 Summit to the capital