UK electric vehicle policy needs to shift gears
Banning the sale of petrol and diesel cars in 2035 means that we need new policy now, argues Ed Birkett
Boris Johnson announced last week the UK will look to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars in 2035, five years earlier than planned. This commitment has been broadly welcomed by climate activists, but...
More news
'Turning a blind eye': Are global brands 'ignoring' deforestation?
Hundreds of major firms, including Amazon, BlackRock, and Tyson Foods, have no commitment to ending deforestation in their supply chains, Global Canopy claims
'We need a rapid transition': BP announces net zero by 2050 'ambition'
New CEO at global oil giant will step up its investment in non-oil and gas activities, but campaigners argue much more detail is required on how the company will pivot towards net zero emissions
'World first': Government moves to force pension funds to disclose climate risk
But pensions trade body warns of 'unprecedented' government interference in climate strategies
Climate risk: 1,000 global firms give backing to corporate disclosure guidelines
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures secures backing from organisations worth combined $12tr in market capitalisation