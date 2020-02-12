UK electric vehicle policy needs to shift gears

  • Ed Birkett
Banning the sale of petrol and diesel cars in 2035 means that we need new policy now, argues Ed Birkett

Boris Johnson announced last week the UK will look to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars in 2035, five years earlier than planned. This commitment has been broadly welcomed by climate activists, but...

