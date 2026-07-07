Rita El Zaghloul: 'The real threat to development isn't conservation, it's ecological collapse'

Director of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People explains why biodiversity conservation is still not receiving the level of attention or urgency it deserves compared to climate change
An Earthshot Prize winner in 2024, the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People is an international alliance of governments pushing to protect 30 per cent of land and oceans by 2030 through nature...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis