Rita El Zaghloul: 'The real threat to development isn't conservation, it's ecological collapse'

Stuart Stone
clock • 8 min read
Credit: The High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People
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Credit: The High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People

Director of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People explains why biodiversity conservation is still not receiving the level of attention or urgency it deserves compared to climate change

An Earthshot Prize winner in 2024, the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People is an international alliance of governments pushing to protect 30 per cent of land and oceans by 2030 through nature...

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