Peter Majeranowski, CEO of Circ, reflects on the 'unglamorous work' that determines whether hard technologies actually succeed and that task of building a 'world first' commercial-scale polycotton recycling plant
BusinessGreen Intelligence: How does what you do contribute to the green transition? Peter Majeranowski: Textiles account for roughly 10 per cent of global carbon emissions, and the dominant model, extract,...
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