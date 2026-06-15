UK and Japan announce offshore wind, nuclear, and grid funding agreement

Landmark investment deal between UK and Japan includes support for 5.9GW of floating offshore wind projects and nuclear technology development
The UK and Japan have today inked a series of investment deals ahead of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, promising to create tens of thousands of new jobs and more than £18bn in economic gains in areas...
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