UK and Japan announce offshore wind, nuclear, and grid funding agreement

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, in 10 Downing Street - Credit: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, in 10 Downing Street - Credit: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street

Landmark investment deal between UK and Japan includes support for 5.9GW of floating offshore wind projects and nuclear technology development

The UK and Japan have today inked a series of investment deals ahead of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, promising to create tens of thousands of new jobs and more than £18bn in economic gains in areas...

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