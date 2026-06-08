Thiago Picolo, CEO of 2025 Earthshot Prize winner re.green, explains how he is applying lessons from a background in the financial sector to forest restoration
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your background before launching? Thiago Picolo: I come from a background in the financial sector and in companies backed by private equity. I began my career at...
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