Reports: DESNZ and DfT under pressure to deliver capital spending cuts

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Reports: DESNZ and DfT under pressure to deliver capital spending cuts

Number 10 reportedly calling on departments across government to trim capital spending to fund increased Defence budget

The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and Department for Transport (DfT) could face budget cuts in the coming weeks, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer attempts to finalise plans for increased...

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