B&Q and RAW Charging launch new £11m charging network

Rollout will see ultra-rapid EV charging hubs installed at up to 26 B&Q locations across England and Wales over the next 12 months
DIY giant B&Q has joined forces with RAW Charging to deliver an £11m EV charging network at B&Q locations across the UK. B&Q announced the partnership today and confirmed the rollout will see ultra-rapid...
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