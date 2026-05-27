Report: Dairy and coffee firms found 'lagging' behind on tackling methane emissions

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Research from Changing Markets Foundation finds only three of 23 companies assessed have methane targets in place

Only a fraction of the largest dairy producers and coffee chains across Europe and North America currently have plans in place to tackle their methane emissions, despite widespread awareness that cattle...

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Amber Rolt

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