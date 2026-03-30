How Oxford PV is boosting the amount of solar power generated from limited space

David Ward, CEO of Oxford PV, reflects on how his firm has translated strong lab performance into tech that works in real world conditions
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your background before launching? David Ward: Before joining Oxford PV, I spent my career as both an entrepreneur and an investor, working with early‑stage, technology‑driven...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis