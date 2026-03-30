Chancellor urges G7 to accelerate clean energy development, as oil price jump once again

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm / Credit: SSE
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SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm / Credit: SSE

Oil price rises sharply to over $116 a barrel on back of latest threats of military action from President Trump, as Tories launch new pro-drilling campaign

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will today call upon her counterparts across the G7 to redouble efforts to accelerate clean energy development, in response to the worsening fossil fuel supply shock triggered...

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