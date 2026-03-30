Chancellor urges G7 to accelerate clean energy development, as oil price jump once again

Oil price rises sharply to over $116 a barrel on back of latest threats of military action from President Trump, as Tories launch new pro-drilling campaign
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will today call upon her counterparts across the G7 to redouble efforts to accelerate clean energy development, in response to the worsening fossil fuel supply shock triggered...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis