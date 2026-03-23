WMO: Rising emissions push Earth's climate 'more out of balance than ever'

Earth’s hottest 11 years on record worldwide have occurred in past 11 years, according to World Meteorological Organisation’s annual State of the Climate report
The Earth's climate is more out of balance than at any time in observed history as a result of the vast amounts of greenhouse gases human activities continue to release into the atmosphere, triggering...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis