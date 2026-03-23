WMO: Rising emissions push Earth's climate 'more out of balance than ever'

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Ohio River waterfront after 7-10 inches of rain fell in a 100-hour period in April 2025 | Credit: iStock
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Ohio River waterfront after 7-10 inches of rain fell in a 100-hour period in April 2025 | Credit: iStock

Earth’s hottest 11 years on record worldwide have occurred in past 11 years, according to World Meteorological Organisation’s annual State of the Climate report

The Earth's climate is more out of balance than at any time in observed history as a result of the vast amounts of greenhouse gases human activities continue to release into the atmosphere, triggering...

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Michael Holder
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