IEA warns global economy facing unprecedented energy crisis

International Energy Agency claims world is facing three energy crises in one, as it urges governments, businesses, and households to adopt energy-saving measures
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned the global economy is facing an energy crisis unprecedented in its scope and scale, as the conflict in the Middle East threatens to escalate further...
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