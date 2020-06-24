insurance
Church of England and insurer Generali join $4.3tr Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
Church and Italian insurer are latest to join growing group of world's largest pension funds and insurers committed to fully decarbonising their investments by 2050
Goldman Sachs and Liberty Mutual beef up fossil fuel lending policies
Top US finance giants tighten policies governing their support for coal industry
AXA promises investment and insurance coal phase-out
Campaigners hail new climate strategy as a 'new global benchmark for best practice'
Insurers disclosing climate risk need to remember their customers
Extending climate risk disclosure to customers could yield benefits for both insurers and, argue LSE's Swenja Surminski and Sam Unsworth
Chubb chucks coal
Insurance giant becomes the largest US insurer to date to announce it will halt underwriting for companies that are reliant on coal mining and power plants
Global briefing: Climate change key priority in groundbreaking NZ 'Wellbeing Budget'
BusinessGreen brings you all the news from around the world this week
Bank of England issues climate risk guidance to 'unlock action' from insurers
Developed by industry and regulators, aim is to help insurers draw up management approaches to climate risk
'Get ahead of these risks': BlackRock issues climate risk warning to investors
Asset management giant warns investors are vastly underestimating risks posed by climate change impacts today 'not just years in the future'
Manufacturers, insurers and battery makers bet big on EVs
Lured by higher profit margins, Melrose Industries has outlined plans to invest around £250-300m in the electric vehicle sector
Bank of England to scrutinise insurance firms' climate risk planning
UK insurers will be called upon next month by the Prudential Market Authority to stress test their business against a range of climate and transition risks
Extreme weather cost global economy $215bn in 2018, AON estimates
Global cost of extreme weather last year higher than previous estimates, making 2017-18 costliest two-year period on record
'Severe and costly': 2018 clocks in $160bn worth of extreme weather damages
Annual natural disaster report from Munich Re rates 2018 as the fourth costliest year since 1980
Crumbling coastlines: 520,000 coastal homes and business at risk of seaside flooding
With sea levels rising, Committee on Climate Change urges major overhaul of government's management of coastal flooding and erosion
Green investor surge: 400 global asset managers pledge to step up climate efforts
Investors with $32tr in assets under management back new Investor Agenda to step low carbon funding and climate risk transparency efforts
Munich Re moves away from coal as UK insurers face climate risk complaints
ClientEarth claims Admiral, Lancashire Holdings, and Phoenix Group Holdings have legal obligation to disclose climate risks in annual reports but have failed to do so
It is time for the insurance industry to end its climate cakeism
Ed King argues that last week's industry summit revealed how too many insurers want to tackle climate risks while still investing in carbon intensive assets
SIMEC boss: Government-backed financing solution is needed for CCS
EXCLUSIVE: Technology is ready for carbon capture and storage, says Jay Hambro, but lack of insurance solution is holding back its deployment
Stress test: Californian insurance industry heavily overexposed to coal risk
Industry-wide analysis reveals insurance sector has exposure to coal consistent with trajectory for six degrees of warming
Allianz to stop insuring coal power plants and mines
European insurance giant says it will pull its business out of coal sector completely by 2040 as part of 'ambitious climate protection package'
Could Paris city council push global insurance giants to ditch coal?
French capital passes motion calling on world's biggest insurance companies to ditch coal, as ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's also launches new divestment campaign
Italian insurer Generali to divest from coal, boost green investments by €3.5bn
New investment strategy will put the insurance giant in a "leadership position" on climate, company claims
Lloyd's of London to divest from coal over climate change
Firm follows other big UK and European insurers by excluding coal companies from 1 April
Climate-related disasters set to make 2017 most expensive on record, insurers warn
But existing global risk protection gap of $1.7tr may open up many new opportunities for insurers, according to the ClimateWise network of insurance firms
COP23 Overnight Briefing: Syria, insurers and the Catholic Church move on climate action
Syria, China's ETS, insurers' coal divestment and the Catholic Church: BusinessGreen rounds up all the latest news from the sidelines of the UN climate summit yesterday