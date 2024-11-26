Shilpika Gautam: 'It's optimism that fuels resilience and keeps us going'

Stuart Stone
clock • 7 min read
Shilpika Gautam: 'It's optimism that fuels resilience and keeps us going'

Opna's founder and CEO discusses the importance of every business becoming a climate business

Shilpika ‘Shilps' Gautam is the founder and CEO of climate fintech Opna, which helps corporations find, fund, and monitor carbon projects that can redirect capital to the most socially and economically...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

KPMG: 95 per cent of world's biggest 250 firms already publishing carbon targets

Study: Global EV market share tops 17 per cent, as petrol and diesel sales stall

Most read
01

'Not just a failure; a betrayal': Anger builds at COP29 climate finance deal

25 November 2024 • 9 min read
02

COP29: Baku breakthrough disappoints, but should still trigger a fresh wave of climate finance

24 November 2024 • 6 min read
03

'New chapter': NESO launches year-round Demand Flexibility Service

25 November 2024 • 3 min read
04

Government relaunches Jet Zero Taskforce

25 November 2024 • 5 min read
05

Report: 'Patriotic' heat pumps less reliant on foreign energy than UK boilers

25 November 2024 • 4 min read

More on Management

Ezgi Barcenas: 'We're on a constant cycle of learning, unlearning and relearning'
Management

Ezgi Barcenas: 'We're on a constant cycle of learning, unlearning and relearning'

L'Oréal's chief corporate responsibility officer reflects on how growing up in Cyprus 'profoundly shaped' her career in sustainability, and the value of a multidisciplinary background

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 November 2024 • 7 min read
Poll: Almost three-quarters of business leaders suffering from 'sustainability stress'
Management

Poll: Almost three-quarters of business leaders suffering from 'sustainability stress'

Anxiety over meeting net zero targets and where and how to invest in sustainability risks leading to 'investment paralysis', BT warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 November 2024 • 2 min read
Kingfisher targets net zero across all scopes by 2050
Management

Kingfisher targets net zero across all scopes by 2050

Firm behind B&Q and Screwfix confirms new targets to reach net zero emissions across Scope 1 and 2 by 2040 and Scope 3 by mid-century

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 November 2024 • 3 min read