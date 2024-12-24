Katy Zack: 'Progress isn't linear - and that's okay'

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: Griffin
Image:

Credit: Griffin

Head of sustainability at start-up bank Griffin reflects on how each cycle of climate 'progress and retreat' has taught her resilience, and the value of being a stubborn middle child

Katy Zack is head of sustainability at B Corp-certified Griffin where she leads the start-up bank's sustainability agenda and oversees environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk. Prior to this, Zack...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Buckinghamshire Council gives nod to 49.9MW solar project

Thrive Renewables acquires rights for 57MW Scottish Borders onshore wind farm

Most read
01

Climate change isn't 'woke'

23 December 2024 • 30 min read
02

Poll: Two-thirds of Britons back UK drive to become 'clean energy superpower'

23 December 2024 • 3 min read
03

Electric vehicles will drive the UK to net zero – but not without firm commitment

23 December 2024 • 5 min read
04

'The transition is unstoppable': Global EV sales projected to reach 10.8 million in 2024

23 December 2024 • 4 min read
05

Households urged to help turn festive food waste into green energy

23 December 2024 • 2 min read

More on Management

Katy Zack: 'Progress isn't linear - and that's okay'
Management

Katy Zack: 'Progress isn't linear - and that's okay'

Head of sustainability at start-up bank Griffin reflects on how each cycle of climate 'progress and retreat' has taught her resilience, and the value of being a stubborn middle child

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 December 2024 • 5 min read
Sustainability professionals were shaken but resolute in 2024 - the year ahead will be more challenging
Management

Sustainability professionals were shaken but resolute in 2024 - the year ahead will be more challenging

Companies are struggling against political headwinds - will persistence overcome resistance in 2025?

Joel Makower, Trellis
clock 20 December 2024 • 5 min read
Why REI, Allbirds and 20 other consumer brands are launching climate transition funds
Management

Why REI, Allbirds and 20 other consumer brands are launching climate transition funds

The Climate Label, launching January 2025, is set to require participating firms to pay $15 per tonne of unabated emissions

Margaret Morales, Trellis
clock 20 December 2024 • 5 min read