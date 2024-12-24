North Wales is teeming with potential to help the UK reach net zero

clock • 4 min read

With Labour governments in both Westminster and Wales, there is now a real opportunity to deliver positive, green investment into North Wales, writes Clwyd East MP Becky Gittins

North Wales is teeming with potential. I want to use my time in Parliament to promote opportunities for green jobs and investment across the region. And it isn't just potential, already we have seen green...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Climate change isn't 'woke'

23 December 2024 • 30 min read
02

Poll: Two-thirds of Britons back UK drive to become 'clean energy superpower'

23 December 2024 • 3 min read
03

Electric vehicles will drive the UK to net zero – but not without firm commitment

23 December 2024 • 5 min read
04

'The transition is unstoppable': Global EV sales projected to reach 10.8 million in 2024

23 December 2024 • 4 min read
05

Households urged to help turn festive food waste into green energy

23 December 2024 • 2 min read

More on Politics

North Wales is teeming with potential to help the UK reach net zero
Politics

North Wales is teeming with potential to help the UK reach net zero

With Labour governments in both Westminster and Wales, there is now a real opportunity to deliver positive, green investment into North Wales, writes Clwyd East MP Becky Gittins

Becky Gittins MP
clock 24 December 2024 • 4 min read
Electric vehicles will drive the UK to net zero – but not without firm commitment
Politics

Electric vehicles will drive the UK to net zero – but not without firm commitment

If we want the UK to be a global leader in clean transport and support domestic automotive production, we cannot afford to keep wavering on net zero targets, writes Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse

Wera Hobhouse MP
clock 23 December 2024 • 5 min read
Climate change isn't 'woke'
Politics

Climate change isn't 'woke'

Donald Trump's victory has triggered fresh calls for a rolling back of climate action, but such arguments are based on lazy and dangerously flawed assumptions - in an end of year essay BusinessGreen editor James Murray asks, what next for the climate...

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 December 2024 • 30 min read