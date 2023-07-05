Estee Lauder’s chief sustainability officer Nancy Mahon reflects on hiring people with 'a history of getting stuff done', and why Gen Z, women, and student organisers have big roles to play in reaching sustainable goals
Nancy Mahon, chief sustainability officer at Estee Lauder, initially trained as a public interest lawyer in the Root Tilden Program at NYU School of Law before starting out as a law clerk. She then worked...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.