Trucks, steel, and comms: Volvo Group's Karin Svensson on trucking's road to net zero

Cecilia Keating
clock • 7 min read
Trucks, steel, and comms: Volvo Group's Karin Svensson on trucking's road to net zero

CSO of Swedish auto giant sits down with BusinessGreen to discuss the benefits and challenges of decarbonising the heavy-duty vehicle sector

As shoppers in post-Brexit Britain have learned the hard way, trucking and road freight makes the world go round. E-commerce is booming as brick-and-mortar shops close, while the offshoring of manufacturing...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

How the gas crisis and policy uncertainty is hampering investment in greener homes

'Gold standard': Six green apprenticeship schemes branded with coronation emblem

Most read
01

'Major milestone': 50MW solar farm connects to Bristol transmission grid in 'UK first'

04 May 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Companies must set their sights higher': Investors sound alarm over weak corporate plastic pollution policies

04 May 2023 • 2 min read
03

Study: Climate change could cost Commonwealth a fifth of its GDP by 2050

04 May 2023 • 5 min read
04

'Tireless advocate for sustainability': Forum for the Future founder-director Jonathon Porritt steps down

04 May 2023 • 3 min read
05

Cargill faces legal complaint in US over alleged soy deforestation 'failures'

04 May 2023 • 5 min read

More on Automotive

Red tape is holding back Britain's electric vehicle revolution
Automotive

Red tape is holding back Britain's electric vehicle revolution

The build out of charging infrastructure is critical to encouraging drivers to move away from fossil fuel powered cars, writes Stephen Hammond MP

Stephen Hammond MP
clock 03 May 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Automotive

The Net Zero Transition: It's bigger than you think

The latest report from the IEA on the booming global electric vehicle market further underscores how rapidly the global economy - and future fossil fuel demand - is being transformed

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 April 2023 • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Automotive

'A shift to greener travel is completely attainable': How curbing private car use could pave the way for net zero transport

Green Alliance calls for UK target to cut private car miles by at least a fifth by 2030, backed by a new road tax pricing system and cheaper bus, rail and tram travel

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 April 2023 • 6 min read