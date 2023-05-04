'Companies must set their sights higher': Investors sound alarm over weak corporate plastic pollution policies

Dozens of investors with trillions of assets under management have this morning made a joint call for supermarkets, consumer goods firms, and other companies to significantly ramp up their efforts to clamp down on plastic waste.

More than 185 investors have signed the joint call to action coordinated by the Dutch Association of Investors for Sustainable Development (VBDO), which urges companies to significantly reduce material consumption, eliminate single-use packaging, and rapidly expand reusable packaging systems.

The investors, who collectively hold $10tr in assets under management, are also calling for corporates to publicly support more ambitious policies on plastic reduction, including the Global Plastics Treaty being negotiated by nations at the UN, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework agreed by nations last December, and the EU's updated Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

The call comes after research published by think tank Influence Map last month revealed that industry groups had successfully managed to weaken the EU's plastic pollution proposals.

The investor statement warns that many leading companies are "not on track" to meet widely adopted targets to ensure all pacakaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025, adding that efforts to reduce plastic waste, implement re-use models, and address concerns over plastic toxicity "remain limited".

"We expect companies to make a real and scalable change by setting more ambitious targets and taking stronger actions," it states. "Companies must set a clear vision to drastically reduce consumption of single-use plastic packaging in absolute terms, phase out hazardous chemicals and, crucially, advocate for - not against - the policy framework needed to support these actions."

Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, Diageo, Kellogg Co, Kimberley-Clark, L'Oreal, Marks and Spencer Group, Nestle, PepsiCo, Sainsbury's, Tesco, and Unilever are among the high profile firms singled out in the investor statement's annex.

"Intensive production and use of plastics is causing untold damage to the health of people and planet, with scientists affirming that 'clean-up is futile' if production continues at current rates," the statement warns.

"We, investors and their representatives, believe that companies must set their sights higher and act more swiftly to address the plastics crisis through reducing their dependence on single-use plastic packaging, working to bring production and consumption of plastics within the limits of the planetary boundaries and alignment with the Paris Agreement and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework."

Aviva Investors, Aegon Asset Management, EdenTree Investment Management, EOS at Federated Hermes and the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum are among the major investors to have signed the letter.

