'Companies must set their sights higher': Investors sound alarm over weak corporate plastic pollution policies

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

185 major investors warn they expect companies to deliver 'real and scalable' changes to tackle worsening plastic pollution

Dozens of investors with trillions of assets under management have this morning made a joint call for supermarkets, consumer goods firms, and other companies to significantly ramp up their efforts to clamp down on plastic waste.

More than 185 investors have signed the joint call to action coordinated by the Dutch Association of Investors for Sustainable Development (VBDO), which urges companies to significantly reduce material consumption, eliminate single-use packaging, and rapidly expand reusable packaging systems.

The investors, who collectively hold $10tr in assets under management, are also calling for corporates to publicly support more ambitious policies on plastic reduction, including the Global Plastics Treaty being negotiated by nations at the UN, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework agreed by nations last December, and the EU's updated Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

The call comes after research published by think tank Influence Map last month revealed that industry groups had successfully managed to weaken the EU's plastic pollution proposals.

The investor statement warns that many leading companies are "not on track" to meet widely adopted targets to ensure all pacakaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025, adding that efforts to reduce plastic waste, implement re-use models, and address concerns over plastic toxicity "remain limited".

"We expect companies to make a real and scalable change by setting more ambitious targets and taking stronger actions," it states. "Companies must set a clear vision to drastically reduce consumption of single-use plastic packaging in absolute terms, phase out hazardous chemicals and, crucially, advocate for - not against - the policy framework needed to support these actions."

Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, Diageo, Kellogg Co, Kimberley-Clark, L'Oreal, Marks and Spencer Group, Nestle, PepsiCo, Sainsbury's, Tesco, and Unilever are among the high profile firms singled out in the investor statement's annex.

"Intensive production and use of plastics is causing untold damage to the health of people and planet, with scientists affirming that 'clean-up is futile' if production continues at current rates," the statement warns.

"We, investors and their representatives, believe that companies must set their sights higher and act more swiftly to address the plastics crisis through reducing their dependence on single-use plastic packaging, working to bring production and consumption of plastics within the limits of the planetary boundaries and alignment with the Paris Agreement and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework."

Aviva Investors, Aegon Asset Management, EdenTree Investment Management, EOS at Federated Hermes and the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum are among the major investors to have signed the letter.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.  

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

How the gas crisis and policy uncertainty is hampering investment in greener homes

'Gold standard': Six green apprenticeship schemes branded with coronation emblem

Most read
01

'Major milestone': 50MW solar farm connects to Bristol transmission grid in 'UK first'

04 May 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Companies must set their sights higher': Investors sound alarm over weak corporate plastic pollution policies

04 May 2023 • 2 min read
03

Study: Climate change could cost Commonwealth a fifth of its GDP by 2050

04 May 2023 • 5 min read
04

'Tireless advocate for sustainability': Forum for the Future founder-director Jonathon Porritt steps down

04 May 2023 • 3 min read
05

Companies serious about sustainability need to break ranks

04 May 2023 • 4 min read

More on Policy

Credit: Waltham Forest Borough Council
Policy

'The future of net zero must be local': Councils demand greater powers to help meet UK climate goals

Government's net zero tsar Chris Skidmore backs UK100's calls for a new Net Zero Local Powers Bill which it estimates could unlock £137bn in net zero savings

Amber Rolt
clock 03 May 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

'Flimsy': Defra under fire over under-powered and under-the-radar Air Quality Strategy

Government argues revised plan is designed to complement existing 2019 Clean Air Strategy, but critics accuse Ministers of shifting 'all the political risk on to hard-working councillors'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 May 2023 • 8 min read
COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue | Credit: COP28
Policy

'Expectations are high; trust is low': COP28 President calls for global action to boost climate finance

Political credibility of COP28 climate talks rests on restoring trust between developing and developed nations, UAE's Al-Jaber warns

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 02 May 2023 • 4 min read